Mãe grava um dia com filho após marido dizer que ela não faz nada

All weekend my lovely partner has been moaning that I do nothing all day, so I thought I’d show him a full day. Before I even started this video I had two smashed glasses to clean up as the little man thought it be funny to throw then off the kitchen unit. I emptied the dishwasher, gave the little man breakfast, managed to get a quick shower(with the little man coming and checking on me throughout) changed his bum and got dressed myself.I actually find having a day of work more like a day off. So Mr Jones no more saying “enjoy your day off” or “what have you done all day” because the answer is….. Iv been a mummy all day…Also a cleaner, a driver, a cook, a storyteller, a nurse, a playmate, a toddler wrestling coach, a teacher, an art Director, a potty trainer, a Champion tickler, a wardrobe stylist, a personal dresser, a laundry operator, a personal shopper, and many more. My 12 hour day in 8 minutes This is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615

Publicado por Gemma Chalmers em Quarta-feira, 13 de dezembro de 2017